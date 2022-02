A harvester picks Nebbiolo grapes, which are used to make Barolo wine, during the harvest in the Langhe countryside in Serralunga D'Alba, northwestern Italy, on 12 October 2019. Barolo is a red wine produced in the Piedmont region of Italy. The wines are made from Nebbiolo, a small, thin skinned red grape varietal generally high in acid and tannins.The Barolo is done exclusively with Nebiolo grapes grow in 11 communes of the Langhe that make up the wine producing region of Barolo. Wines from the Barolo DOCG must be 100% Nebbiolo and aged at least 38 months, 18 of those in wood barrels. (Photo by Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto)