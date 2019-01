Zac Efron legnagyobb rajongója a 91 éves nagypapája (videó)

View this post on Instagram

Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he Married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad. And from the day I came into this world, taught me everything: how to tell stories, ski, laugh, love, work hard, and appreciate the beautiful things in life: paying it forward, treat others as one would like others to treat oneself, and live every day to the fullest. I’ve never seen anyone light up a room like you Grandpa. Thanks for being my idol, mentor, best friend, and the BEST SKIER in the family. Happy 91 years Grandpa! I love you. I’ll See you and Grandma soon! Can’t wait to follow your tracks down the 🏔 and beyond.