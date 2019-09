Ed Sheeran egy hónapja csak festeget

View this post on Instagram

Spent an entire month since tour ended painting, which I’ve never done before. Had so much fun doing it. If I’m honest I felt a bit useless once tour had ended, coz singing, writing and gigging is all I’ve ever known, so it’s nice to find a new way to be creative. I’d recommend anyone getting a few paints and having a splash around, it’s so fun. Righto – back to hibernation x 📸 @marksurridge