⚡️Missile debris hits vehicle in Kyiv.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported early on Jan. 1 that explosions were heard in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.



In Shevchenkivskyi district, a car was damaged by missile debris. There have been no casualties. pic.twitter.com/ag5VHySeAc