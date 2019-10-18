Horoszkóp
Névnap
Lukács
18.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Khosro / Shutterstock
nincs lehetetlen 2019. 10. 18. 15:43
Megosztom

Két éve majdnem 170 kiló volt, most lefutotta a maratont

A 21 éves Ethan Taylor duci kisgyerek volt, majd idővel egyre kövérebb lett. Két évvel ezelőtt azonban elhatározta, hogy változtat az életen. Brutálisan sokat fogyott.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Smoothie mixert érhetnek a Tündérszépeknek adott szívek

A sok-sok évi késő esti étkezés, valamint a testmozgás teljes hiányának „köszönhetően” a fiatalember 19 éves korára elérte a 166 kilót. Aztán eldöntötte, hogy változtat az életen – írja a Diéta és Fitnesz.

Először az étrendjét alakította át egészségessé, majd sétálni és kocogni kezdett.

Eleinte csak napi 400 métert bírt kocogni, de soha nem akarta feladni és 18 hónappal később teljesítette az első maratonját Chicagoban.

Az ideje pedig 4 óra 44 perc és 56 másodperc volt. „Négy másodperccel legyőztem a célidőmet” – mondta mosolyogva az újságíróknak Taylor.

„Csodás érzés, hogy képes vagyok egy ilyen versenyen részt venni. El sem hiszem, hogy én teljesítettem a távot”

– folytatta.

Taylor határozottan állítja, hogy megérte a kemény munka. 18 hónap alatt 83 kilót fogyott le. Most kb. feleakkora, mint 19 évesen volt.

„Boldogabb vagyok, nemcsak a külsőm miatt, hanem azért is, mert sokkal aktívabb életet élek. 180 fokban változott az életem. Ez csodás!”

– nyilatkozta a srác a People magazinnak.

View this post on Instagram

Real talk time: as you all know I’ve come a really long way and I’ll be forever grateful about all I’ve been able to accomplish. I’ve made it clear that my goal is to get to 184 so I can say that I’ve cut myself in half and I want that really damn bad. At this point I don’t know how realistic that is. Pretty much every morning for approximately the last three weeks I’ve woken up and weighed the same. Either 192 or 191. I can’t seem to get past that point. Some people might say I’m in a plateau but I know that’s not what this is. I know what I’ve been putting myself through in the gym to get through this and I’ve been tracking what I eat so I’m 100% positive this isn’t that. There comes a point in time when your body is “done” and I think my body might be at that point. For example, when I would run during half-marathon training I would lose anywhere from 2-5 pounds after every run. Now when I run and weigh myself I lose nothing, even if I weigh myself right after a run. I am legitimately stuck in the 190-192 range. I’m not stopping just yet. I’ll keep pushing until leave for Texas in three weeks. Whatever I am on that date is what my end weight will be. Whether that’s 184 or 192. It doesn’t matter that’s the end date. I’m going to keep trying to lose these last 7-8 pounds but I’m not sure that’s entirely possible without pushing my body to its limits and I don’t want to do something stupid and injure myself trying to get these last few pounds. If I can’t make it to 184 I’ll still be plenty happy with whatever I am because I’ll be able to look back at these old pictures and truly see how far I’ve come. The farther I get into this the more I realize it isn’t about the number on the scale. I flipped my life completely around and brought myself back from the brink. I changed myself forever and the scale won’t tell me that. The way I feel, look, and perceive life will. It’s been an awesome journey and one of the greatest times of my life. In 21 days I’ll know what I weigh for good and I’ll be okay with that. I’m just happy I made these changes. From 368-191. That’s 177 pounds I’ll never gain back.

A post shared by Ethan Taylor (@ethan_gets_fit) on

A srác minden lehetséges étkezési hibát elkövetett, ezt ma már ő is tudja.

Soha nem reggelizett, ebédre szendvicset evett, napközben gyakran nassolt csipszet, fánkot, fagyit, és ivott kólát, a vacsorája szintén szénhidrátban gazdag gyorskaja volt.

Egy hátsérülés miatt depressziós is lett, napokig nem hagyta el a szobáját, többnyire csak feküdt az ágyában. „Komolyan azt gondolom, hogy meghaltam volna, ha úgy folytatom. Viszonylag hamar. Ma már egészséges ételeket fogyasztok, az élelmiszereket a helyi, termelői piacról szerzem be. Proteinben gazdag az étrendem.

View this post on Instagram

Today’s long run was a tough one. I learned three important things today. 1) humidity is the devil. It sucks and I only ever cramp up when it gets super humid. It’s gone down since I finished my run (very convenient) but it was around 95-100% during my entire run. 2) I need to do better with nutrition during my run. When I go out and burn ~2700 calories (according to my Fitbit) I need to take in more than the 100 calories I usually do during a run. So fruit and mixed nuts are gonna be the move from now on 😂. 3) I don’t quit and I never will. During my run I could’ve quit when I felt sick, I could’ve stopped when my side cramped forced me run/walk. It’s just so easy to quit but I refuse to let myself do that. Honestly it’s one of the biggest reasons I’ve been so successful throughout this weight loss journey. Quitting will never be option. You can’t learn anything from quitting. It just makes you weaker mentally. Now that my focus has switched from weight loss to maintaining and helping others I can take that same attitude and apply it there. I won’t stop until I everyone who needs help is helped, I won’t quit until we reverse the epidemic that is childhood obesity, I just WILL NOT QUIT. Last week I hit my minimum fundraising goal but that’s not good enough for me. I want to raise as much as I can before the marathon. So if you’re in a place to help I’d more than appreciate any donation! The link is in my bio!! #food4fuel #25by2025 #beinspired #beinspiring #21DaySTC #justlosebaby #onegoal #weightlossszn #fitness #weightloss #100poundclub #extremeweightloss #journey #815 #gym #wlcommunity #150poundclub #actionforhealthykids #run #chicagomarathon2019 #fundraiser #embracethesuck #runnerscommunity

A post shared by Ethan Taylor (@ethan_gets_fit) on

Gyakran eszem tojást, pulykából készült sonkát, grillezett édeskrumplit, csirkét, halat brokkolit és barna rizst.”

Taylor a maraton alatt pénzt gyűjtött olyan alapítványnak, amely kisgyermekeknek segít az egészséges életmód elérésében. A fiatalember történetét itt tudjátok követni az Instán.

Borítókép: illusztráció

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

likebalaton.hu
Balaton Camino – 10 nap alatt a tó körül
Balaton Camino – 10 nap alatt a tó körül
bama.hu
Iránytű a repülésben
Iránytű a repülésben
nemzetisport.hu
PSG: Neymar Ronaldónak mondta el, miért fetreng annyit
PSG: Neymar Ronaldónak mondta el, miért fetreng annyit
lakaskultura.hu
Egy csinos garzon a belvárosban
Egy csinos garzon a belvárosban
csupasport.hu
Karintia: jöhet a tél!
Karintia: jöhet a tél!
mindmegette.hu
Mi legyen az ebéd hétvégén? 10+1 bevált főétel, amivel az egész család jóllakik
Mi legyen az ebéd hétvégén? 10+1 bevált főétel, amivel az egész család jóllakik

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Így szavazott Bács-Kiskun megye – mutatjuk az eredményeket
2
Elsírta magát az ítélethirdetés előtt VV Aurelio
3
Bács-Kiskun megye választott – a nap legfontosabb történései
4
Ismét Szemereyné Pataki Klaudia lett Kecskemét polgármestere
5
Felborult egy autó Tázlár közelében
nincs lehetetlen
Két éve majdnem 170 kiló volt, most lefutotta a maratont
Vekniről veknire / 30 perce
Csökken a kenyérfogyasztás: egészségtudatosak az európaiak
Az európaiak összességében kevesebb kenyeret esznek.
Gyász
"Nélküled üres a házunk, még most sem hisszük el, hogy hiába várunk." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy SZABARI TIBOR hetényegyházi lakos, 72 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 22-én, 14.00 órakor lesz a hetényegyházi temetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a búcsúztatáson megjelennek. A gyászoló család.
"Elcsitult a szív, mely értünk dobogott, Pihen a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott. Számunkra te sohasem leszel halott, Örökké élni fogsz, mint a csillagok." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VÁGÓ SÁNDOR a Magyar Közút Zrt. nyugdíjasa szíve életének 69. évében, 2019. október 10-én örökre megszűnt dobogni. Feledhetetlen halottunk földi maradványait 2019. október 22-én, 11.45 órakor a kecskeméti Köztemetőben helyezzük örök nyugalomra a római katolikus egyház szertartása szerint. A gyászoló szerettei.
"Küzdelmes volt az út, mely most véget ért, fáradt tested megpihenni tért. Végső utadra indulj megnyugodva, szeretetünk elkísér égi otthonodba." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy TOMASOVSZKI LÁSZLÓ volt vasúti dolgozó kecskeméti lakos, életének 94. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. október 22-én, 10.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A gyászoló család.
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy MAGÓ JÓZSEF volt BKM-i tűzoltó százados helvéciai lakos, 2019. október 13-án, 69 éves korában elhunyt. Felejthetetlen halottunk földi maradványait 2019. október 21-én, 11.45 órakor, római katolikus szertartás szerint a kecskeméti Köztemetőben helyeztetjük örök nyugalomra. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Minden külön értesítés helyett. Egyúttal köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család.
"Küzdelmes volt az út, mely most véget ért, Fáradt tested megpihenni tért. Az angyalok kísérnek utadon, Lelkednek legyen örök béke és nyugalom." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KOLLINÁSZI LÁSZLÓNÉ Fehér Ágnes nyugdíjas pedagógus életének 69., házasságának 46. évében tragikus hirtelenséggel elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 21-én, 10.00 órakor lesz a ladánybenei temetőben. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család.
"Úgy mentél el, ahogy éltél, csendben és szerényen, drága lelked nyugodjon békében." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KOMÁROMI IMRÉNÉ Szebellédi Katalin kecskeméti lakos, 82 éves korában, 2019. október 14-én elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 21-én, 15.00 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család.
"Addig vagy boldog míg van, aki szeret, Aki a bajban megfogja a kezed, S hogy mennyire fontos volt neked, Csak akkor érzed, ha nincs már veled." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BODOR MEDÁRD kerekegyházi lakos, 69. életévében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 18-án, 11.00 órakor lesz a kerekegyházi temetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család.
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik szerettünk KULCSÁR JULIANNA temetésén részt vettek, mély fájdalmunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család.
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy id. ZANA LÁSZLÓ kiskőrösi (kecskeméti) lakos, életének 90. évében 2019. október 8-án elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 18-án, 10.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Szerető családja.
"Tiéd a csend a nyugalom, Miénk a könny a fájdalom." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BARKÓCZI GYÖRGY kecskeméti lakos, 77 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 18-án, 14.00 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család.
"Úgy mentél el, ahogy éltél, csendben és szerényen. Drága lelked nyugodjon békében." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy PÉTER ALBERTNÉ Lívia néni kecskeméti lakos, 95 éves korában 2019. október 1-jén örökre elaludt. Kérésének megfelelően hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása szűk családi körben történt. Emlékét örökké megőrizzük. A gyászoló család.
"Csak az idő múlik, feledni nem lehet. Szívünkben örök fájdalom és szeretet." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk BAKOS JÓZSEF halálának 1. évfordulóján. Felesége és Keresztlányai.
"Egyetlen voltál e világon s múlhatatlanul örök. Elmentél? Igen. Te messze jársz, és én itt ringatlak az ölemben s ha fáradt leszek, átadlak a fiamnak s ő így tovább itt voltál s nem tűnhetsz el többé a szívünkből és a szemünkből." Kassák Lajos Megrendülten tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték, tisztelték, szerették, hogy szeretett édesapánk B. KISS ISTVÁN életének 81. esztendejében 2019. október 2-án hajnalban eltávozott. Katonai tiszteletadás mellett búcsúzunk hamvaitól 2019. október 16-án, szerdán 11.45 órakor a kecskeméti Köztemető fehér ravatalozójánál. Kérjük szerettünktől csak egy szál virággal búcsúzzanak. A gyászoló család.
"Számunkra Te sohasem leszel halott, fent ragyogsz majd, mint a csillagok." Megrendülten tudatjuk , hogy a legdrágább férj, édesapa, nagypapa, dédnagypapa Dr. SZENÁKY JÁNOS gyémántdiplomás jogász ny. megyei bírósági tanácselnök, tanácsos a Munka Érdemrend kitüntetettje az Igazságügy Kiváló dolgozója életének 88. évében, boldog házasságának 60. évében súlyos betegségben elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 18-án, 11.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Gyászolják: felesége, gyermekei, unokái, dédunokái, vejei és a népes rokonság.
"Küzdelmes volt az út, mely most véget ért, fáradt tested megpihenni tért. Az angyalok kísérnek utadon, Lelkednek legyen örök Béke és nyugalom." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BÁN ZOLTÁN kecskeméti lakos, életének 56. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. október 18-án, 9.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a búcsúztatáson megjelennek. A gyászoló család.
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak a rokonoknak, ismerősöknek, barátoknak, akik FEJES TIBOR temetésén megjelentek, mély fájdalmunkban velünk együtt éreztek. A gyászoló család.
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk,hogy BODOR MÁTYÁS kecskemét lakos volt MEZŐGÉP /Agrikon/ dolgozója, rövid betegség után 2019. október 5-én elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. október 14-én /hétfőn/, 15.00 órakor kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Gyászoló család.
Tehát akár élünk, akár meghalunk, az Úréi vagyunk. Róm.14,8/b Urunk akaratában megnyugodva, szomorú szívvel értesítjük, hogy VÁN LÁSZLÓNÉ Horváth Magdolna Julianna általános iskolai tanárnő volt kecskeméti lakos, életének 89. évében 2019. október 7-én hazatért Teremtőjéhez. Életéért Istennek hálát adva búcsúzunk szerettünktől, 2019. október 14-én, 14.00 órakor a Kiskunhalasi Új református temetőben, a református egyház szertartása szerint. Gyászoló család 6400 Kiskunhalas, Pipacs utca 5.
"A fájdalmat nem enyhítik a múló évek, Mosoly mögött is ott vannak a fájó könnyek. Gondolatban velem vagy, bármerre is járok, Tudom hogy nem jössz és én mégis várlak..." SZABÓ ISTVÁN halálának 15. évfordulójára. Szerető feleséged és családod.
"Küzdöttél, de már nem lehet, Csend ölel át és szeretet. Csak az hal meg, kit felednek, Örökké él, kit igazán szeretnek." A Gyászoló Család tudatja mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SUHARI NAGY LÁSZLÓNÉ Kis-Rigó Gizella 2019. október 6-án életének 75. évében elhunyt. Drága halottunkat 2019. október 14-én, 11.00 órakor a római katolikus egyház szertartása szerint kísérjük utolsó útjára a lajosmizsei temetőben. Emlékét szívünkben őrizzük! Gyászmise: 2019. október 14-én, 12.30 órakor a Ménteleki Templomban.
gyász / 57 perce
Elhunyt Kurtág Márta zongoraművész
minőségi fejlesztések / 58 perce
Jelentősen javult a ferihegyi repülőtér megítélése
Alláírásgyűjtés / 1 órája
Szili: el kell ismertetni Európával a nemzeti kisebbségi régiókat
összefüggések / 1 órája
Miért lesz asztmás sok túlsúlyos ember?
streaming / 1 órája
Belehúzott a Netflix
MAP Nemzetközi Színházi Fesztivál / 1 órája
Azerbajdzsánban mutatja be a Párizs éjjelt a Recirquel
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több mint 1200 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hucgr.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu