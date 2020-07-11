19°
Imaszőnyegek miatt kell magyarázkodnia a webshopnak

Elnézést kért és kivette kínálatából a nagy felháborodást kiváltó muszlim imaszőnyegeket egy népszerű online áruház, mivel többen is szóvá tették, hogy a vallás nem divat kérdése és nem illendő hasznot húzni belőle.
Alaposan magára haragította a muszlimokat a ruházati és dekorációs termékeket kínáló Shein webáruház, ugyanis a dekorációs kategória alatt imaszőnyegeket árultak egyszerű dekorációs szőnyeg gyanánt – írta a V4NA Hírügynökség.

Khadija Rizvi újságíró mélységesen felháborodott a történteken, mivel sehol nem tüntette fel a webshop, hogy vallási jelképről van szó, így könnyen előfordulhatott, hogy valaki megveszi az imaszőnyeget, amire aztán rálép, és ha mindezt cipőben teszi, az ellentmond a muszlim vallásnak. A muszlimok szent tárgyként tekintenek az imaszőnyegre és tiszta helyen tarják, csak ima esetén veszik elő. Rizvi rögtön kiposztolta a történteket a közösségi oldalakon, felhívva a figyelmet, hogy volt olyan szőnyeg is, amelyen az iszlám világ legfontosabb vallási műemléke, a mekkai Kába szentély szerepelt.

UPDATE: @sheinofficial has now removed most of these items from their website, which is what we wanted; however there’s been no acknowledgement, statement or apology from them. . I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house. A few have the Kaaba printed on them. THIS IS HIGHLY OFFENSIVE, Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat. *A prayer mat is an important piece of fabric, used by Muslims, placed between the ground and the worshipper during their five daily prayers. It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it. It's important for us to acknowledge the disrespect that is committed here, and that action must be taken to remove this product from their line. Corporate organisations can be difficult to take down, but you can do your bit by: -BOYCOTTING THEM -RAISING SOCIAL MEDIA AWARENESS (can really make a difference) – SENDING EMAILS . They are a company based in china, which makes it more difficult to take certain actions, therefore tagging and raising awareness which will enable people to boycott them is the way forward until they take down the items, acknowledge and apologise. If anyone has any ideas of what more we can do, DM me. . Thanks to @toobzz__ for bringing my attention to this. . #shein #sheinofficial #muslim #prayermat #culturalappropriation #islam #china

Az eset nagy nyilvánosságot kapott, Rizvi azonnal adott is egy interjút a Teen Vogue magazinnak, mely elérte a célját, a Shein azonnal eltávolította a kínálatából a vitatott szőnyegeket és elnézést kért Rizvi-től. Az újságíró azonban nem éri be ennyivel, válaszában arra kérte a webáruházat, hogy a bocsánatkérést tegyék ki a saját oldalukra is, hogy a követőik is láthassák, valamint felkérte saját követőit, hogy bojkottálják a Shein termékeit, ne rendeljenek tőlük.

A kezdeményezéshez csatlakozott Nabela Noor influenszer is, aki szerint a vallása nem egy divat, aminek a jelképeit átcímkézve el lehetne adni, hogy a bevételből profitot termeljenek a cégek.

A Shein írásban bocsánatot kért mindenkitől, akit megsértettek, levelükben leírták, hogy nagyot hibáztak és azonnal eltávolították a kérdéses termékeket a kínálatból, valamint felállítottak egy különböző vallású emberekből álló bizottságot, amely átnézi a többi terméket is, hogy még egy ilyen szerencsétlen eset ne fordulhasson elő.

Borítókép: illusztráció

Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett férjem, édesapánk, nagypapánk FEKETE FERENC kecskeméti lakos, 71 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 13-án, 11.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen megjelennek. A gyászoló család.
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy BÁN SÁNDORNÉ Kerekes Julianna volt kisfái lakos, életének 86. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 13-án, 15.00 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben.
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy TÓSZEGI ISTVÁN kecskeméti lakos, 75 éves korában, 2020. július 6-án elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 14-én, 10.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen megjelennek, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család.
"Szívedben nem volt más, csak jóság és szeretet, munka és küzdelem volt egész életed." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy JUSZTIN ANTALNÉ Kolozsvári Piroska kecskeméti lakos, 82 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni temetése 2020. július 16-án, 10.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család.
"Megkönyörül az Úr az Ő szolgáin, ha látja hogy elfogyott az erő." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal akik tisztelték és szerették, hogy LAKOS ISTVÁN fülöpházi, volt szabadszállási lakos, 88 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 13-án, 15.00 órakor lesz a fülöpszállási református temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen megjelennek, fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család.
Köszönetet mondunk a kecskeméti Platán Otthon vezetőségének, ápolóinak, foglalkoztatóinak akik OLÁH SÁNDORT lelkiismeretesen, becsületesen, odaadóan gondozták. A gyászoló család.
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy OLÁH SÁNDOR a kecskeméti Platán Otthon lakója, 77 éves korában elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 13-án, 9.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a búcsúztatáson megjelennek. A gyászoló család.
""Aki szeretteink szívében él, Az nem hal meg, csak távol van." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ZSÁMBOKI JÓZSEFNÉ Kállai Mária kecskeméti lakos, 82 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 13-án, 13.00 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család.
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet a sok-sok velünk együtt érzőnek, akik szeretett halottunk özv. NAGY JÁNOSNÉ Dudás Julianna utolsó földi útján velünk elkísérték. Ő maga volt a szeretet! Vigasz számunkra, hogy Őt is ennyien szerették. Köszönjük jelenlétükkel, együttérző szavaikkal, imáikkal adott szeretetteljes támogatásukat. A gyászoló család.
"A szeretet soha el nem fogy..." Soha el nem múló fájdalommal emlékezünk BÍRÓ SÁNDOR halálának 10. évfordulóján. Szerető családja.
"Amikor Isten látta, hogy az út túl hosszú, a domb túl meredek, a légzés túl nehéz lett, átölelt és mondta: gyere haza." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy SZIRTES MIKLÓS a Kerekegyházi Lakásfelszerelési bolt volt tulajdonosa kecskeméti lakos, 78 éves korában elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 10-én, 14.00 órakor lesz a Barátok templomában. Kegyeletüket kérjük egy szál virággal róják le. Ezúton mondunk hálás köszönetet a gyászunkban osztozóknak. A gyászoló család.
"Úgy mentél el, ahogy éltél csendben és szerényen, drága lelked nyugodjon békében." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ZOLLER SÁNDORNÉ Rehó Katalin Éva kecskeméti lakos, 59 éves korában, rövid ideig tartó súlyos betegségben váratlanul elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 10-én, 13.00 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A gyászoló család.
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy ÁCS TIBOR városföldi lakos, 50 éves korában hirtelen elhunyt. Utolsó útjára 2020. július 10-én, 10.45 órakor kísérjük a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a búcsúztatáson megjelennek. A gyászoló család.
"Ó, ne sirass, halálom örök élet, te azt hiszed szemeim lezártam, pedig kitárult az örök fénynek." (Petrarca) Megrendülve, mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DR. TEGE ANTAL életének 73. évében, 2020. március 11-én elhunyt. Szeretett halottunktól 2020. július 9-én, 10.00 órakor a nagykőrösi római katolikus temetőben búcsúzunk. A gyászmise 2020. július 9-én, 9.00 órakor a nagykőrösi Szent László római katolikus templomban lesz. EMLÉKE SZÍVÜNKBEN ÉL! A gyászoló család.
"Drága jó szívét, két dolgos kezét Áldd meg Atyánk. S mi köszönjük, hogy Ő lehetett a mi Édesanyánk!" Fájdalomtól megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága Édesanyánk, Nagymamánk, Dédimamánk, Keresztanyánk, Anyósunk és Nászasszony özv. NAGY JÁNOSNÉ Dudás Julianna életének 92. évében szerető szíve megszűnt dobogni. Felejthetetlen halottunk földi maradványait 2020. július 7-én, 9.45 órakor helyezzük örök nyugalomra a kecskeméti Köztemetőben a római katolikus vallás szertartása szerint. A gyászoló család.
"Az Úr az én pásztorom, nem szűkölködöm" Zsolt.23,1 A boldog feltámadás reményében tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KERESZTES KÁROLYNÉ Csuri Erzsébet életének 85. évében 2020. június 26-án elhunyt. Utolsó földi útjára 2020. július 6-án, hétfőn 9.45 órai kezdettel kísérjük a római katolikus egyház szertartása szerint a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Gyászmise a piarista templomban július 6-án, hétfőn 18.30 órakor kezdődik. Minden külön értesítés helyett. Emlékét kegyelettel megőrizzük! Gyászoló Férje és a Kecskeméti Refomátus Egyházközség
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy DR. KÓSA ANTALNÉ Mező Éva kecskeméti lakos, 84 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 8-án, 9.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen megjelennek. A gyászoló család.
"Szívedben nem volt más, csak jóság és szeretet, munka és küzdelem volt egész életed." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy drága férjem, szeretett édesapánk BAKOS BÉLA kecskeméti lakos, 85 éves korában elhunyt. Utolsó útjára 2020. július 7-én, 11.45 órakor kísérjük a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. A gyászoló család.
"Szívedben nem volt más, csak jóság és szeretet, munka és küzdelem volt egész életed." Megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DARÁNYI ALBERTNÉ Könyves Erzsébet a Kecskeméti Konzervgyár volt dolgozója kecskeméti lakos, 86. életévében, 2020. június 29-én, méltósággal viselt betegségben elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 6-án, 13.00 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik a temetésen megjelennek és fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család.
"Küzdöttél, de már nem lehet, a csend ölel át és a szeretet. Csak az hal meg, akit elfelednek, örökké él, akit igazán szeretnek." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy TÓTH IMRE kecskeméti lakos, 78 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 9-én, 9.45 órakor lesz a kecskeméti Köztemetőben. Minden külön értesítés helyett. A részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család.
