Elképesztő összeget fizettek Tutanhamon bronzportréjáért

A 3,000-year-old brown quartzite statue of Tutankhamen, the most famous Egyptian Pharaoh, is expected to realize over £4 million (US$5 million) when it’s auctioned at Christie’s London this July. The 28.5-centimeter-tall (11-inch-tall) head, part of a statue of the God Amen (ancient Egyptian god of the sun and air), is “a remarkable representation of the legendary young king Tutankhamen as the god Amen,” according to Laetitia Delaloye, a specialist in antiquities at Christie’s London. #Tutankhamen #antiquities #christiesauction https://www.barrons.com/articles/a-brown-quartzite-statue-of-tutankhamen-expected-to-fetch-4-million-01559586369