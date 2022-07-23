4 órája
Évezredek óta először újra élnek vadon bölények Angliában (videó)
A csorda egyelőre 55 hektáron, később 200 hektáron belül mozoghat szabadon.
Bison are released from a corral at the Wildwood Trust nature reserve in Kent on July 18, 2022, the first time the animals have roamed freely in the UK in thousands of years. - As the sun rose over southeast England, three bison emerged from a corral into a new woodland home, heralding a "momentous" step in an ambitious project to transform its natural environment. The trio of female bison, who immediately began munching birch tree leaves, are being introduced into the ancient woods near Canterbury, in Kent, to restore and manage it with their behaviour -- and minimal human interference. It marks the first time in millennia that European bison -- the continent's largest land mammal and the closest living relative to ancient steppe bison that once roamed across Britain -- will live in wild conditions there once again.
Fotós: AFP/William Edwards
Bison are released from a corral at the Wildwood Trust nature reserve in Kent on July 18, 2022, the first time the animals have roamed freely in the UK in thousands of years. - As the sun rose over southeast England, three bison emerged from a corral into a new woodland home, heralding a "momentous" step in an ambitious project to transform its natural environment. The trio of female bison, who immediately began munching birch tree leaves, are being introduced into the ancient woods near Canterbury, in Kent, to restore and manage it with their behaviour -- and minimal human interference. It marks the first time in millennia that European bison -- the continent's largest land mammal and the closest living relative to ancient steppe bison that once roamed across Britain -- will live in wild conditions there once again.
Fotós: AFP/William Edwards
Most először vadon is élnek Angliában európai bölények, amelyeknek legközelebbi, a szigetországban is honos rokonai, a sztyeppei bölények évezredekkel ezelőtt kihaltak.
Hétfőn egy felnőtt és két fiatal nőstényt engedtek szabadon egy erdős vidéken Kent grófságban, Canterbury város közelében. Néhány hónapon belül egy hím is csatlakozik hozzájuk, és a remények szerint a csoport szaporodásnak indul, kedvező ökológiai változásokat elindítva élőhelyén.
A felnőtt nőstény korábban Írországban és a skóciai felföldön élt karámban. A bikát Németországból várják, érkezését a brexit okozta bürokratikus akadályok késleltetik.
A csorda egyelőre 55 hektáron, később 200 hektáron belül mozoghat szabadon. A Wildwood Trust által kialakított rezervátumban 20 példánynak van élettér a legnagyobb szárazföldi emlősből.
Az alapítvány munkatársai szerint a bölények a maguk természetesen módján „tartják majd rendben” az erdős térséget, helyreállítva az ökológiai rendszert és életteret teremtve újabb fajoknak is.
A Wildwood Trust és a Kent Wildlife Fund olyan ritka állatokat is újra meg akar honosítani a kijelölt területen, mint az exmoor néven ismert ősi brit pónifajta, a hosszúszarvú marha vagy a vaddisznók és házisertések keresztezésével életre keltett vaskori disznó.
Az alapítványok hosszabb távon szerte az Egyesült Királyságban szeretnék elterjeszteni az ősi fajokat.
A főleg magánadományokból és a lottó hasznából finanszírozott projekt célja az, hogy segítsen a nagy-britanniai ökoszisztémának megküzdeni a klímaváltozás hatásaival és segítsen megállítani az élővilág sokszínűségének hanyatlását.
Borítóképünkön két szabadon engedett európai bölény Kent grófságban. Fotó: AFP/William Edwards